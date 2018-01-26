Launch of the "My Idea for the French Language" consultations: Share your opinions

The “My Idea for the French Language” platform launched this month to collect the ideas of French citizens around the world to promote learning French.

With the aim of collecting ideas and proposals to support the promotion and learning of the French language around the world, the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Culture are launching on January 26, 2018 at the Quai d’Orsay, the international citizen consultation platform “My Idea for the French Language”.

President Macron entrusted the Institut Français, a Foreign Ministry agency, with organizing this citizen consultation.

Objectives

Rally the support of the French presence working abroad;

Garner realistic proposals to put a modern spin on the use of French and promote multilingualism.

Let your voice be heard until 20 March 2018

The “My Idea for the French Language” platform is directed at French citizens and francophones and francophiles from other countries. Contributions can be submitted online until March 20, International Francophonie Day.

In addition to collecting proposals, the platform aims to promote the rich culture of the international francophone community and highlight the importance and potential of the French language and multilingualism.

Next steps

This consultation will be conducted during an international conference for the French language and multilingualism in the world to be held on February 14 and 15. It will bring together prominent figures and members of civil society and young citizens of different nationalities working locally using innovative approaches.

The summary of proposals submitted online and discussions held in the conference will enable us to guide and consolidate an overall plan for the French language and multilingualism in the world that President Macron would like to adopt in 2018.