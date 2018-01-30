Cézanne’s Portraits at the National Gallery

This picture is beautiful. Photo: PN

From March 25 to July 1, "Cézanne’s Portraits," the first exhibition devoted to the famed post-impressionist’s portraits will be on display at the National Gallery of Art Around 60 of Paul Cézanne’s pieces gathered from various galleries will be shown.

Cézanne is world-renowned for his leading role in the transition between late 19th century Impressionism and early 20th century Cubism. His distinctive is style is characterized by its small, repetitive brushstrokes and the simplification of complex forms into their simple geometric essences. However, this exhibit is unique because it provides the viewer with a lesser-known side of Cézanne’s artistic expression: his portraits. Visitors have the chance to experience the evolution of Cézanne’s artistic style from his Dark period up until his Mature and Final periods. Several of these paintings are exclusive to the National Gallery of Art, and a few are making their debut appearance here in the United States.

The exhibition will be held on the main floor of the west wing and admission is free. Along with the exhibitions, there will be an illustrated catalog of essays written by the three curators, John Elderfield, chief curator emeritus of painting and sculpture at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Mary Morton, curator and head of the department of French paintings at the National Gallery of Art, and Xavier Rey, director of the Musées de Marseille. Find out more information on https://www.nga.gov/exhibitions/2018/cezanne-portraits.html.