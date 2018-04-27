The Restless Heart
CONCERT
WHAT: The Restless Heart
WHEN: Friday, April 27, 2018 – 7:30pm-10pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : General admission of $55 includes the concert and wine and dessert reception with the artists.
RESERVATION: Online registration required on Instantseats.
ADD. INFOS: Photo ID is required for entrance to the Embassy. Street parking is available. No large bags.
RCAS’s 2017-18 season will close with an evening of Old Russian, Gypsy (Romani) and folk songs of passion, longing and love. The cast includes Inna Dukach, soprano, Grigory Soloviov, bass, Russian Trio and Vera Danchenko-Stern, piano.