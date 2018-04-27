 Skip to main content
The Restless Heart

CONCERT

The Russian Chamber Art Society is presenting a concert introducing the founder and co-director Vera Danchenko.

WHAT: The Restless Heart

WHEN: Friday, April 27, 2018 – 7:30pm-10pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007

PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : General admission of $55 includes the concert and wine and dessert reception with the artists.

RESERVATION: Online registration required on Instantseats.

ADD. INFOS: Photo ID is required for entrance to the Embassy. Street parking is available. No large bags.

RCAS’s 2017-18 season will close with an evening of Old Russian, Gypsy (Romani) and folk songs of passion, longing and love. The cast includes Inna Dukach, soprano, Grigory Soloviov, bass, Russian Trio and Vera Danchenko-Stern, piano.

