Beauty and the Dogs
FILM SCREENING
WHAT: Beauty and the Dogs
WHEN: Tuesday, March 6, 2018 – 7pm-8:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. – 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags.
By Kaouther Ben Hania
2017 – Tunisia/France - 100 min
In Arabic with English subtitles.
At a student party, Mariam, a young Tunisian woman, catches the eye of Youssef. A few hours later, she wanders the streets in a state of shock. It’s the beginning of a long night during which she will have to fight for her rights and dignity to be respected. But how can justice be done when the perpetrators themselves are the arbiters of justice?
The screening will be followed by a discussion with Hisham Ben Khamsa, expert in Tunisian cinema - festival Journées Cinématographiques de Carthage, moderated by Leïla Chenouffi.
This screening by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States and the Embassy of the Republic of Tunisia is organized within the framework of the Francophonie Festival and in conjunction with Women’s History Month.
Free admission. Online registration is required for this screening.