The MIT Enterprise Forum of Washington, DC & Baltimore presents "Transforming Government, Industry and Commerce One Blockchain at a Time."

All you need to know... WHAT: Transforming Government, Industry and Commerce One Blockchain at a Time WHEN: Thursday, February 22, 2018 – 5:30pm - 9pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. – 20007 PRICE: $50 RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase. Public Transit: The D6 metrobus arrives one block from the Embassy.

In this signature event, meet speakers and panelists from the DC area who are leading the Blockchain supply chain (r)evolution. Discuss future applications to transform supply chains that depend upon verified information. Learn about opportunities in the Federal government, Enterprises, and Start-ups.

Light refreshments will be served.

PROGRAM

5:30-6:00 Open doors, networking, refreshments

6:00-6:40 Intro to Blockchain for Supply Chain Applications

6:40-7:00 Refreshments, networking

7:00-8:15 Panel Discussion

8:15-8:25 Break

8:25-9:00 Presentation by Start-up using Blockchain

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Dr. Mihaela Ulieru is the Chief Alchemist at Endor.coin and a Research Professor at Carleton University. Dr. Ulieru is a Blockchain champion at the World Economic Forum where she advocated to list it in the 2016 Top 10 Emerging Technologies, developed in collaboration with Scientific American. Dr. Ulieru’s research in distributed intelligent systems created a strong foundation for governance on Blockchain as an institutional technology for its role in revolutionizing manufacturing, logistics and homeland security. Dr. Ulieru has been awarded the “Industrial Research Chair in Intelligent Systems” and the “Canada Research Chair in e-Society” and holds numerous board appointments including the Science Councils of Singapore, Canada and European Commission and to the Global Agenda Council of the World Economic Forum. Dr. Mihaela also coaches young people to success, including Garrett Camp, co-founder of StumbleUpon and Uber, whom she guided for his MSc degree. Dr. Mihaela is a Global Leader with the Aspen Institute and President of the IMPACT Institute for the Digital Economy, advising several high tech start-ups and non-profits around the world. https://www.endor.com/

PANELISTS

Jose Arrieta is the Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary for Acquisition and Senior Procurement Executive at the Department of Health and Human Services. Mr. Arrieta recently joined the HHS from GSA. At the GSA, he led the first successful proof of utilizing Blockchain to automate procurement contracts for vendors on the Schedule 70 IT program. Before coming to GSA, Mr. Arrieta worked at the Treasury Department as its Director of the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) and as the Homeland Security Department’s industry liaison and ombudsman.

Combiz Abdolrahimi is the Special Advisor to the Chairman of the Federal Identity Forum (FedID). He is a national security lawyer, banking and financial services, public policy and strategic regulatory expert, and he has served as Senior Policy Advisor and Project Manager at the United States Department of the Treasury. In that role, he developed and coordinated financial regulatory reform and policy development and analysis in several areas including new and emerging technologies (FinTech), identity, innovation, financial inclusion, de-risking, risk management, big data, privacy, and payments. Combiz is a recognized authority in the policies, laws, and regulations of FinTech, RegTech, cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. He currently serves as Deputy Chair of the ACT-IAC Blockchain Forum, which is one of the largest public-private outreach and collaboration-building events with the blockchain community. He co-authored the blockchain primer on how blockchain can enable innovation in the U.S. Federal Government, the FinTech primer on how new and emerging technologies can improve transparency and accountability, and has held leadership roles on various White House inter-agency working groups on FinTech/RegTech, regulatory reform, government modernization, and policy development. He currently serves as the Special Advisor to the Co-Chair of the Planning Committee for the Federal Identity Forum & Expo (FedID), having previously served as Treasury’s first Representative to FedID. Mr. Abdolrahimi is a graduate of UCLA; American University of Beirut in Lebanon; and Georgetown University Law Center, receiving his B.A., J.D. and LL.M. in national security.

David Nguyen is the Founder and CEO of United Solutions. David T. Nguyen is a creative thinker and passionate innovator who wants to change the world with great technology. He has nearly 20 years of experience transforming commercial, government, and non-profit enterprises. He formed United Solutions with the vision of helping people do extraordinary things with technology. Mr. Nguyen is determined to build a truly unique company that isn’t afraid to do the impossible. Today, his company is building technology to reinvent management, reimagine workforce, and rethink how business and government work together to create social impact. He holds a JD from George Mason, an MBA from MIT Sloan School, and a BS in Biochemistry & Computer Science from UMD. http://www.unitedsolutions.biz/

Alexander Zelenovic is a Strategy and Consulting Lead at Sapient Consulting. Aleksandar focuses on creating long-lasting solutions at the intersection of technology, innovation and business. He has 20+ years supporting domestic and overseas clients from Fortune 500 companies (IT, financial, manufacturing, utilities, media) to the government. His approach to leadership generates results by focusing on end-customer value, rapid prototyping and organizational learning. Aleksandar is an expert in business and digital strategy, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, DevOps/Agile, transformation, modernization, advanced analytics and organizational design. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan where he received the prestigious Seley Scholars Award. He has lead one of the first Blockchain implementations in the U.S. Federal government history. Aleksandar is recently recognized as Fed 100, a distinguished award, given to the leaders from throughout the federal IT community who had the greatest impact on the organizations.

FEATURED STARTUP

With Argentina Moise, CEO and Catalin Stefanescu (Board Member, AU Professor)

Bleexy is a decentralized ecosystem that will disrupt the e-commerce industry, dominated by Amazon and Walmart, with a Blockchain solution that will allow retailers to compete with centralized marketplaces. Bleexy will enable brick-and-mortar stores to track and make their inventories available to all customers to purchase online for same day pick up or delivery. Online retailers will be able to efficiently integrate and manage their supply chain and their operations across multiple marketplaces. Bleexy runs on a permissioned distributed ledger and a public blockchain with a native protocol token, which network members earn by providing digital assets (product data) and services.

Learn more: http://www.bleexy.com

Have questions about Transforming Government, Industry and Commerce One Blockchain at a Time? Contact The MIT Enterprise Forum of Washington, DC & Baltimore