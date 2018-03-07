The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, conducted by French maestro Julien Bénichou, is pleased to present its next concert: In Their Twenties.

Concert program

Dan Visconti, Black Bend

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Horn Concerto No.3

George Bizet, Symphony No.1

The first half of the concert will feature Phil Munds on the French Horn performing Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 3, in conjunction with a composition titled Black Bend (2005) by composer Dan Visconti, which was originally commissioned by the Cleveland Museum of Art and first presented in a version for string quartet.

Black Bend, which takes its inspiration from an old ghost story about a train derailment and a supposedly haunted stretch of Ohio’s Cuyahoga River, features many special techniques in order for the unamplified stringed instruments to produce a raw, distorted tone more typical of electric guitars.

“In Their Twenties,” will also feature George Bizet’s Symphony No. 1 in the second half, who along with Mozart, and Dan Visconti all composed when they were in their twenties.

Julien Benichou, Music Director

As Music Director of both the Mid-Atlantic Symphony and Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra, Julien Benichou is noted for his powerfully vivid, graceful, and sensitive conducting.

He was also recently appointed Principal Conductor of the Washington Opera Society and Music Director of the Southern Maryland Youth Orchestra.

Last season, Benichou guest conducted the U.S. Army Strings and Blues Jazz Band, the Newark Symphony, Washington Opera Society, Opera Delaware, and returned as guest conductor for “The Tim Janis American Christmas Carol” at Carnegie Hall.

Next season’s performances include concertos with Stefan Jackiw, and Leon Fleisher, guest conducting the State Symphony in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, the Orquesta Sinfonica Verum in Madrid, Spain as well as return engagements at the Maison Française in Washington DC, the Maison Symphonique in Montreal and at Carnegie Hall.