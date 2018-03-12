For 2018, the Voyager Ensemble will focus on the music of France with directors Airi Yoshioka and David Yang joined by eminent French musicians Solenne Paidassi and Tristan Comut.

All you need to know... WHAT: The Voyager Ensemble WHEN: Monday, March 12, 2018 – 7pm-9pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007 PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : $40.00 RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite. ADD. INFOS: Photo ID is required for entrance to the Embassy. Street parking is available. No large bags.

In the spirit of armchair travelers everywhere, the Voyager Ensemble explores a new country of the world every concert by combining standard repertoire with a commission by a composer from each region. For 2018, the Voyager Ensemble will focus on the music of France with directors Airi Yoshioka and David Yang joined by eminent French musicians Solenne Paidassi and Tristan Comut. They will perform string quartets by French composers Debussy, Dutilleux, and Nicolas Bacri (D.C. Premiere) along with Ravel’s Duo for violin and cello.

Concert program

Maurice Ravel, Sonata for violin and cello

Nicolas Bacri, String Quartet (World Premiere)

(World Premiere) Henri Dutilleux, String Quartet “Ainsi la Nuit”

Claude Debussy, String Quartet in G Minor, Opus 10

French composer Nicolas Bacri studied at the Conservatoire de Paris with a number of composers including Claude Ballif, Marius Constant, Serge Nigg and Michel Philippot. After graduating in 1983, with a premier prix in composition, he attended the French Academy in Rome. Back in Paris, he worked for four years (1987–1991) as head of chamber music for Radio France, organizing the very first performance in France of the complete 15 string quartets cycle by Shostakovich and featured for the first time in France the major composers of Terezin : Pavel Haas, Gideon Klein, Hans Krasa and Viktor Ullmann. Since then he has concentrated on composition, receiving commissions from major institutions and festivals around the world, teaching orchestration in Geneva Conservatory from 2005 to 2011, and doing masterclasses of composition.

Tristan Cornut (cello)

Solenne Païdassi (violin)

David Yang (viola)

Airi Yoshioka (violin)