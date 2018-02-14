Come to celebrate Valentine’s Day Dance Soiree in Paris with an evening of Viennese Waltz, Salsa, and Tango lessons followed by dancing along with French wine, champagne, and crepes by the Embassy’s chef.

All you need to know... WHAT: Valentine’s Dance Soiree with French Wine, Crepes! WHEN: Wednesday, February 14, 2018 - 7:00 p.m - 10:30 p.m WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $35 RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite ADD. INFOS: Photo ID is required for entrance to the Embassy. Street parking is available. No large bags.

Join us on your own or with someone special to celebrate Valentine’s Day at our French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris with an evening of Viennese Waltz, Salsa, and Tango lessons followed by dancing along with French wine, champagne, and dessert available for purchase. Even if you’ve never danced before, let us show you how to dance the Viennese Waltz, Tango, & Salsa followed by an evening of dancing in the French Embassy Ballroom.

Attend on your own or with friends as a dance partner or prior dance experience are not needed to attend! Wine & French dessert will be available for purchase at the cash bar. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to enjoy a night of dancing at the French Embassy!

Please note that dinner is not served at the event and instead French dessert will be available for purchase. Please plan to have dinner before or after the event.

The event is structured as an informal dance soiree to meet, network, and socialize with ICDC members as you enjoy an evening of dancing at the French Embassy. As such kindly note that the event is not presented as a seated event and we kindly ask for your patience and understanding while we work with our event partners to present you a wonderful evening.

We need a complete guest list of all the attendees for security purposes at the entrance so if you reserve more than one ticket, please e-mail us the full name of each guest. All guests must be 21 and over. Reserve your tickets now as space is limited. For a limited time, discounted tickets are available and ticket prices are subject to increase without notice as we reach capacity for the event. The current ticket price is listed below.

7:00 PM Admission commences

Viennese Waltz Dance Lesson

Tango dance lesson

Salsa dance lesson

8:30 PM Dance Party (starting time approximate, and after the dance lessons)

Dance the night away to a mix of ballroom dance music with a selection of Latin music for added variety. This is a wonderful opportunity to practice your dancing and socialize with other attendees. Recorded music will be played for a night of dancing.

10:30 PM Evening concludes with the cash bar closing at 10:15 PM.