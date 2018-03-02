An Evening of Networking with students and alumni of Skema Business School

All you need to know... WHAT: FACC Networking and Happy Hour WHEN: Friday March 2, 2018 – 6:30pm-9pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007 PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : Free admission – online registration required Before Feb 28

– $40 FACC members

– $65 non-members After Feb 28

– $45 FACC members

– $75 non-members RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase. Public Transit: The D6 metrobus arrives one block from the Embassy.

– Network with fellow Francophiles, French VIPs, diplomats, professionals, business people as well as Skema Business School students and alumni at the French Embassy.

– Skema, an international business school with 6 campuses on 4 continents, including one in the US, will bring students and alumni to the event. They will also make a short presentation about the school.

– Chef Mark Courseille of Le Café Descartes at The French Embassy will prepare a buffet featuring excellent French food.

– Open Bar featuring French wines and beers

– Dress Code: Business, Business Casual or Cocktail Attire

– This event is organized in collaboration with our member Mer Events LLC.