Francophonie Festival celebrates the diversity and richness of the French language and francophone communities around the world.

All you need to know... WHAT: Grande fête de la Francophonie WHEN: Friday, March 31, 2018 – 7pm-11pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007 PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : $40 RESERVATION: Online registration required on Evenbrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

Presented in collaboration with Francophonie DC and La Maison Française at the Embassy of France.

Closing celebration of the 2018 DC Francophonie Cultural Festival

Get ready for a spectacular party with a French accent. The annual Francophonie Cultural Festival spotlights the music, art, literature, film, cuisine, and customs of French-speaking countries and regions from across the globe. Its closing celebration, La Grande Fete, is always magnifique, and this year’s bash is no exception.

Beginning at 7 p.m., launch into a world tour of francophone cultures. Sample food and drink from more than 30 embassies as you explore each nation’s unique attractions and traditions. Share your experiences throughout the night on Instagram using #at8enfrancais.

DJ Princess Slaya spins music from Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and plenty of destinations in between. Don’t miss this chance to experience the best of the French-speaking world—all without leaving home.

Participating organizations and embassies will be announced at a later date.

For Embassy security purposes, all guests names must be provided at the time of registration. The name on your confirmation should match the name on your ID. If you wish to give your ticket to someone else, please update your registration information on Event Brite at any time. No guests will be allowed entry if their names have not been submitted in advance. IDs will be checked at the door.

Please Note: