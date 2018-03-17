An evening of extraordinary wines and whiskey where all proceeds benefit the neediest kids.

All you need to know... WHAT: 2018! Uncorked on St. Patrick’s Day WHEN: Saturday, March 17, 2018 – 7:30pm-11pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007 PRICE: GENERAL ADMISSION : From $100 to $250+ Sponsor Tickets available RESERVATION: Online registration required on Uncorked. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase. Public Transit: The D6 metrobus arrives one block from the Embassy.

2018 UnCorked! will be held on St. Patrick’s Day Saturday, March 17, 2018

Join the event for a rare and unique opportunity to experience the flare of the French while enjoying the luck of the Irish. This year’s tasting will not just include the finest wines but guests will be able to sample superior whiskey.

Sounds from violinist and violist Chelsey Green and The Green Project , a Billboard-charting recording artist

, a Billboard-charting recording artist Unlimited tasting of world-renowned wines and whiskey

Two live auction travel packages to Ireland and France

The presentation of the 2018 Tom Cookerly Exceptional School Superintendent Leadership Award to Dr. Theresa Alban of Frederick County Public Schools

VIP PRE-RECEPTION: FRENCH WINE MASTERCLASS | 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Join us before the main event for the VIP Pre-Reception, an exclusive masterclass with the world’s best wine from French vineyards. An exciting adventure, guided by our surprise guest sommelier and perfect food pairing curated by Mark Courseille, The French Embassy Executive Chef. The UnCorked! VIP Pre-Reception is an highly-anticipated tradition that sells out each year, this year with reserve seating for only 150 discerning wine aficionados.

Tickets Available at $250. *Includes UnCorked Main Tasting.

UNCORKED! MAIN TASTING | 7:30 PM - 11:00 PM

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The French Embassy for an evening of unlimited samplings of the finest wines and superior whiskey and taste cuisines from both countries. Mix, mingle and dance the night away with vivacious sounds from Chelsey Green & The Green Project. The evening will feature two live auction travel packages to Ireland and France. We will honor the 2018 Tom Cookerly Exceptional School Superintendent Leadership Awardee, Dr. Theresa Alban of Frederick County Public Schools for her advocacy and leadership of the 42,000 students in her district.

Tickets Available at $150.

Limited seats available

Event organized by NCCF.