"Welcome to France" online service

Are you coming to France for career reasons and looking for information about procedures to be completed and how best to settle in?

The Welcome Office is here to help you! The website welcometofrance.com contains all the information you may require when you and your family arrive in France.

A team of international specialists is here to guide you through the various steps of moving and settling in the country:

Life in France;

Conditions governing your stay and ability to work;

Taxation for individuals;

Social protection for you and your family;

Any other advice relevant to day-to-day life (schools for your children, accommodation, driving, etc.).

In the ‘My procedures’ section you can generate a personalized guide listing the main steps to be completed before and after you arrive in France.

