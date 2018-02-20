21st New Orleans French Film Festival - Feb. 23-Mar. 1, 2018

The 21st French Film Festival showcases excellence in contemporary and classic French Cinema for audiences of 3,300+ at the Prytania Theatre, the oldest single-screen movie house operating in Louisiana. Live music and lectures accompany a curated selection of 17 feature-length French and French language films and a program of short films. On opening night, join a dedicated audience of Francophiles, cinephiles, sponsors and patrons for a champagne toast at a private residence blocks from the Prytania.

All screenings, music, and lectures will take place at the Prytania Theater.

When

Friday, February 23 - Thursday March 1, 2018

Where

The Prytania Theater 5339 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Info & tickets