President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to French soldiers killed in Mali

Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic after the death of two French soldiers (Feb. 21, 2018)

The President was extremely shocked to learn of the deaths, on an operation, of two soldiers from the Valence 1st Spahi Regiment, killed in Mali this morning in an IED attack on their armoured vehicle.

He pays his deepest respects to the sacrifice made by the NCO and soldier, killed in action while carrying out their mission to fight terrorism.

The Head of State extends his most sincere condolences to their families and close friends, and assures them of the nation’s solidarity in these painful circumstances. He also expresses his support to the men and women of their regiment.

The President wants to pay tribute to the bravery of the French soldiers engaged in the Sahel. He salutes their determination to pursue their mission, which is dealing the enemy a severe blow, and wants to express to them his total confidence.