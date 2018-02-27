President Macron’s state visit to the United States from April 23 to 25, 2018

Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic

President Macron has accepted President Trump’s invitation to come to Washington D.C. from April 23 to 25.

This will be the first state visit by a foreign leader to the United States since Donald Trump’s election.

This invitation reflects the long-standing historical friendship and alliance between our countries, and the strength of relations between the two presidents.

The program for the state visit is in the process of being drafted. It will include a meeting at the White House, a joint press conference, several official ceremonies and a state dinner.