 Skip to main content
Dictation Gabrielle Roy

Dictation Gabrielle Roy

LIVE STREAM DICTATION

This event is organized by the Maison Gabrielle-Roy, the Alliance Française of Manitoba, the Library Gabrielle-Roy, the “Délégation Générale” of Alliance Française USA and the Bureau du Québec à Washington.
Dictation live streamed from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada: an extract written by Gabrielle Roy to be read by former Canadian Senator, The Hon. Maria Chaput. Candidates in Canada, the United States and Mexico will all participate at the same time, from coast to coast to coast! Open to the general public 12+, French level B2 (intermediate)

spip_logo

All you need to know...

WHAT: Dictation Gabrielle Roy

WHEN: Thursday, March 21, 2019 – 6pm - 8pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

PRICE: Free admission

RESERVATION: Advanced online registration required on Eventbrite

ADD. INFOS: All attendees must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

Maison Gabrielle-Roy, the Alliance Française of Manitoba, the Library Gabrielle-Roy, the “Délégation Générale” of Alliance Française USA and the Bureau du Québec à Washington present:

The Dictation Gabrielle-Roy 2019

Registrations / Rules / Informations:

Reading by the Honorable Maria Emma Chaput, P.C. Mme Chaput was the first Franco-Manitoban woman appointed to the Canadian Senate.
The event will be streamed across North America live from the Université de Saint-Boniface, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The dictation is an extract from a text written by famed Franco-Manitoban writer Gabrielle Roy.

  • Free of charge and open to all. Participants must be aged 12+ with a B2 level of French
  • One week after the event, a raffle will be held and three participants from all the participating AF participants will win a series of prizes. In Washington, DC there will be an additional raffle for prizes donated by the Bureau du livre in New York.

This event is non-competitive and the results will remain anonymous. There are no losers, only winners!

      top of the page