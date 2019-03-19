Dictation Gabrielle Roy

This event is organized by the Maison Gabrielle-Roy, the Alliance Française of Manitoba, the Library Gabrielle-Roy, the “Délégation Générale” of Alliance Française USA and the Bureau du Québec à Washington.

Dictation live streamed from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada: an extract written by Gabrielle Roy to be read by former Canadian Senator, The Hon. Maria Chaput. Candidates in Canada, the United States and Mexico will all participate at the same time, from coast to coast to coast! Open to the general public 12+, French level B2 (intermediate)