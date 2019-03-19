Dictation Gabrielle Roy
LIVE STREAM DICTATION
WHAT: Dictation Gabrielle Roy
WHEN: Thursday, March 21, 2019 – 6pm - 8pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: Advanced online registration required on Eventbrite
ADD. INFOS: All attendees must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
Maison Gabrielle-Roy, the Alliance Française of Manitoba, the Library Gabrielle-Roy, the “Délégation Générale” of Alliance Française USA and the Bureau du Québec à Washington present:
The Dictation Gabrielle-Roy 2019
Reading by the Honorable Maria Emma Chaput, P.C. Mme Chaput was the first Franco-Manitoban woman appointed to the Canadian Senate.
The event will be streamed across North America live from the Université de Saint-Boniface, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The dictation is an extract from a text written by famed Franco-Manitoban writer Gabrielle Roy.
- Free of charge and open to all. Participants must be aged 12+ with a B2 level of French
- One week after the event, a raffle will be held and three participants from all the participating AF participants will win a series of prizes. In Washington, DC there will be an additional raffle for prizes donated by the Bureau du livre in New York.
This event is non-competitive and the results will remain anonymous. There are no losers, only winners!