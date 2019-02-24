Closing out DC Fashion Week is the 30th International Couture Collections Showcase. This is one of the most unique fashion events in the tri-state area. Take a trip around the globe, but make it fashion!

This event is organized by DC Fashion Week.

All you need to know... WHAT: 30th International Couture Show WHEN: Sunday, February 24, 2019 – 5pm-8pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: VIP: $150 – General admission: $70 RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

Witness designers from different countries all over the world on the DC Fashion Week runway, here to present their Autumn/Winter 2019 collections. Once again this year, the finale show will be held at the stunning Embassy of France in Washington, D.C. from 5pm to 8pm.

DC Fashion Week has made BishBash Magazine’s Top 100 Events in Washington for the past 10 consecutive years. DC Fashion Week is recognized as Best Tourist Attraction by the Washington Award Committee for the past four years in a row.

Doors open at 5pm

VIP Reception is for VIP Ticket Holders

Front Row/VIP: $150 (includes a swag bag and access to VIP Lounge)

Fashion Show begins at 6pm.

General admission: $70

90 minutes with 15-minute intermission.

Take advantage of special DC Fashion Week offers in our exclusive vendor market.

Cocktail attire is requested. Free street parking on Sunday. All ticket sales are final. Doors open at 5pm for all patrons.

Metered Parking: Free Street Parking along Reservoir Road on Sundays, right in front of the Embassy. There will be no parking inside the Embassy.

About DC Fashion Week

DC Fashion Week is a non-profit partnership of independent fashion designers, producers, and models dedicated to increasing the economic development of all things fashion in the DC/metropolitan area. DCFW—much like the city it represents—uniquely embodies the cultural convergence of not only the U.S. but also that of the world, thereby establishing Washington, D.C. as the center of international fashion. Please visit www.dcfashionweek.org for all the updated news and events.