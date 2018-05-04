Launch of online diplomatic archives

As of March 12, 2018, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs launched a database containing historical diplomatic documents called the “Digital Diplomatic Library.” It is a partnership with the Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF) and the expansive database Gallica. The new database permits free access to thousands of documents pertaining to French diplomacy.

Visitors can access a range of historical documents such as treaties, convention records, foreign mandates, and official foreign publications. The database will be updated frequently, so more recent documents will also become accessible. In the “Treaty and Accords” category, heritage documents dating back to the 13th century are available for consultation. Moreover, the “History of French Diplomacy” category consists of several manuscripts and documents divided amongst different periods of French history for greater specificity of research. The database also contains an extensive collection of historic images of foreign diplomats; this image of Woodrow Wilson was taken at the Saint-Germain-en-Laye Peace Conference in September 1919. (http://basedoc.diplomatie.gouv.fr/exl-php/cadcgp.php?CMD=CHERCHE&QUERY=1&MODELE=vues/mae_internet___images/home.html&VUE=mae_internet___images&NOM=cadic__anonyme&FROM_LOGIN=1)



This launch is in line with the Ministry’s efforts to become more transparent. Additionally, the collection of the documents within the database will permit France’s cultural and political history to be contained and concise, thereby contributing to the strength of the nation’s record keeping.

For more information about the database (in French): bibliotheque-numerique.diplomatie.gouv.fr