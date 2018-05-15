What are the consequences for the traditional press?

This event is organized by La Maison Française.

All you need to know... WHAT: French Series - Digital Information Platforms WHEN: Tuesday, May 15, 2018, – 6pm - 7:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007 PRICE: Free RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

The French Embassy is pleased to invite you to our next French Series panel discussion event which will be moderated by:

Shailesh Prakash, Vice President of Digital Product Development and Chief Information Officer at The Washington Post

With David Chavern, President and CEO at News Media Alliance and American Press Institute

More panelists will be announced soon

How can traditional media adapt to the digital age while maintaining their editorial identity? How can the media benefit from the global audience offered by digital platforms? In the face of algorithms, what are the issues for the plurality of information? Here are some of the questions our panelists will try to answer.

Program of the evening:

6 pm - 6:45 pm: Panel discussion

6:45 pm - 7:30 pm: Q&A session

Please note

Parking available on Reservoir Road and across the street at Georgetown University Hospital’s pay lot.

SECURITY RULES: A reservation on Eventbrite is mandatory, attendees must have a Government issued photo ID in order to enter the Embassy.

NO ONE WILL BE ADMITTED WITHOUT RESERVATION AND PROPER ID

Name on reservation must match ID.

Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time. Please allow extra time for security screening.