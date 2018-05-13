Mother’s Day Brunch
CELEBRATION
WHAT: Mother’s Day Brunch
WHEN: Sunday, May 13, 2018, – 11am - 4pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE:
Brunch Menu for adults - $85
Brunch Menu for 5 to 12 years old - $15
Free under the age of 5.
RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
Moms not only give Love, they are Love. It’s time to rightfully celebrate our world’s mothers.
On Sunday May 13th treat her and the family with an exceptional Brunch menu prepared by Le Café Descartes at La Maison Française of the French Embassy. The event will also benefit the charitable programs of the Tricolore Committee.
The "Made in France" Brunch menu prepared by Chef Mark Courseille includes:
- A Welcome Cocktail (for adults only), followed by wine cash bar.
- Cold Buffet: Oysters and Seafood Bar, Salads, Smoked Salmon, "Charcuterie" assortment and Cheeses.
- Hot Buffet: Salmon Seared Safran Sauce, Short Ribs Red Wine Sauce with Green Beans, Brussel Sprouts, Mashed potatoes and Mac and cheese.
- Mother’s Day Desserts: Miroir Framboise, Napoléon Crème Brulée, Lemon Eggs, Cream Puffs, Fruit Tarts and much more.
This tax-free event is organized in partnership with Le Café Descartes and will benefit the Comité Tricolore.
Committee’s charitable programs.
The Comité Tricolore/Tricolore Committee is a 501C3 supporting the people in need in the French-American community of Washington D.C. It serves as an umbrella for many Franco-American clubs or association of the Washington, DC metropolitan area, and has, for almost 30 years, played a central role in strengthening the relationship between France and the United States.