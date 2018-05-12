EU Open House
FESTIVAL
WHAT: EU Open House
WHEN: Saturday May 12, 2018, – 10am - 4pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: To reserve your lunch Eventbrite.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
Together Germany and France celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Elysée Treaty, showcase their friendship, and highlight the magic in both countries at their shared EU Open House. After 3 years at the German Embassy, this year the Embassy of France in Washington, DC, will host this popular joint event, opening its doors for visitors to discover the food, culture, language and diplomatic life of two major European nations.
Free your imagination and let the magic of fairy tales guide you. Learn more about the upcoming 2018 Ryder Cup in France and test or improve your golf swing at our mini golf stations. Explore and sample the culinary specialties and signature beverages of France and Germany. Gather your friends and take your picture at selfie stations featuring favorite German and French attractions. Test your language skills, play games, take fun quizzes and more as you learn about the life and culture of both countries in a single stop. Kid-friendly activities include face painting, balloon animals, coloring, and much more!
#parisberlin
Social Media: @GermanyinUSA @FranceintheUS