Iran - Israel: The relevance of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is heightened.

Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris - May 1, 2018)

We note the information presented by the Israeli Prime Minister on Iran’s past activities in the nuclear field.

This information will have to be studied and assessed in detail. On an initial analysis, it confirms that a part of the Iranian nuclear programme – as France and its partners pointed out in the initial revelations in the summer of 2002 – was not for civilian ends. This was the analysis which guided the E3 (France, Germany and the UK, as well as the EEAS) throughout the negotiations on the Vienna agreement (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA) of 14 July 2015.

The relevance of this agreement is heightened by the information Israel has presented: all activities linked to the development of a nuclear weapon are permanently banned by the agreement; as for the IAEA inspection regime established by virtue of the agreement, it is one of the most exhaustive and robust regimes in the history of nuclear non-proliferation.

It is essential for the IAEA to be able to continue verifying Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA and the peaceful nature of that country’s nuclear programme. The new information presented by Israel could also confirm the need for longer-term assurances on the Iranian programme, as the French President has suggested.

The IAEA must now have full access to the information presented by Israel and decide on the next steps to take with Iran. We are demanding total cooperation from Iran and full transparency on the issue.

The Joint Commission established by the JCPOA will be able to take into account any information passed on by the IAEA or Israel.