November 2015 attacks - Response to President Trump’s remarks

On November 13, 2015, several dozen French citizens were victim to a series of terrorist attacks planned from abroad and coordinated and executed with weapons of war.

The efficiency and professionalism of the special intervention forces and the bravery and heroism of the French police helped to save hundreds of lives.

France expresses its firm disapproval of President Trump’s remarks regarding the November 13 attacks in Paris and asks that the victims’ memories be respected.

Each country is free to set its own legislation regarding the carrying of weapons as it is in other fields. France is proud to be a safe and secure country where the acquisition and possession of firearms is strictly regulated.

The statistics regarding firearms victims do not encourage us to call into question France’s choice on this issue.

The free circulation of weapons within society does not guard against terrorist attacks but it can, on the contrary, facilitate the planning of this type of attack.