Upcoming events

Cannes Film Festival Closing Night

Saturday, May 19



Can’t make it to the Cannes French Film Festival? Join us for a red carpet evening at the Embassy of France! Movies, the red stairs, movie stars, the French Riviera... Live the star-studded Cannes experience without leaving the Nation’s Capital!

Evening program:

6 pm-7 pm: Champagne reception

7 pm-8 pm: Screening of the Closing Ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2018

8 pm-10 pm: Cannes After Party with dinner reception included, cash bar and a DJ

Dress code: Cocktail/Red Carpet attire. Valet parking available (included for VIP ticket only)

Dinner reception menu:

Charcuterie & Cheese

Ceviche Bar

Yellow tomato gazpacho

Ratatouille verrine

Tomato-mozzarella skewers

Short ribs with Polenta red wine sauce

Pissaladiere

Octopus Socca

Duck confit barbecue steam buns

And delectable French desserts:

Fig tart

Lemon meringue tart

Tropézienne tartlets

Please note: Tickets are required for this event. Doors open at 6 p.m., please bring a valid photo ID and your ticket. No tickets will be sold at the door. Those without tickets will not be admitted or refunded. Credit cards accepted at the cash bar. No parking available within the Embassy. Must be over 21 to participate.

Something In the Air

FILM SCREENING

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 – 7pm - 9pm



In the months after the exhilarating weeks of May ’68, a group of young people search for a way to continue the revolution. For Gilles (newcomer Clément Mettayer), this means having to balance his political commitments with his desire to explore painting and filmmaking; for his girlfriend Christine (Goodbye, First Love star Lola Créton), this means throwing herself wholeheartedly into the task of organizing. Olivier Assayas (Carlos, Summer Hours) here describes the sentimental education of a generation that was too young to have been on the barricades; he brilliantly captures its explorations of new lifestyles, the arguments about strategies and tactics, and above all its music, a constant presence that becomes something like the artistic unconscious of an era. The period details are perfect, but what makes this film so special is the sense it conveys of history as lived experience.

