Diary of a Chambermaid

FILM SCREENING

As part of the Film Series Forever Jeanne Moreau the Cultural Services of the French Embassy are pleased to announce the screening of Diary of a Chambermaid by Luis Buñuel
This event is organized by The French Cultural Services of the Embassy of France and TV5 Monde.

WHAT: Diary of a Chambermaid

WHEN: Tuesday, July 24, 2018 – 7pm-9pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007

PRICE: Free admission

RESERVATION: online registration required Eventbrite.

ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

In French with English subtitles.

This wicked adaptation of the Octave Mirbeau novel is classic Luis Buñuel. Celestine (Jeanne Moreau), a beautiful Parisian domestic, who upon arrival at her new job at a provincial estate in 1930s France, entrenches herself in sexual hypocrisy and scandal with her philandering employer, Buñuel (Michel Piccoli). Filmed in luxurious black-and-white Franscope, Diary of a Chambermaid is a raw-edged tangle of fetishism and murder and a scathing look at the burgeoning French fascism of the era.

