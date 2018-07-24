Diary of a Chambermaid
FILM SCREENING
This wicked adaptation of the Octave Mirbeau novel is classic Luis Buñuel. Celestine (Jeanne Moreau), a beautiful Parisian domestic, who upon arrival at her new job at a provincial estate in 1930s France, entrenches herself in sexual hypocrisy and scandal with her philandering employer, Buñuel (Michel Piccoli). Filmed in luxurious black-and-white Franscope, Diary of a Chambermaid is a raw-edged tangle of fetishism and murder and a scathing look at the burgeoning French fascism of the era.