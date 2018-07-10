 Skip to main content
Bay of Angels

Bay of Angels

FILM SCREENING

As part of the Film Series Forever Jeanne Moreau the Cultural Services of the French Embassy are pleased to announce the screening of Bay of Angels (La Baie des anges) by Jacques Demy
This event is organized by The French Cultural Services of the Embassy of France and TV5 Monde.

spip_logo

All you need to know...

WHAT: Bay of Angels

WHEN: Tuesday, July 10, 2018 – 7pm-9pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007

PRICE: Free admission

RESERVATION: online registration required Eventbrite.

ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

In French with English subtitles

This precisely wrought, emotionally penetrating romantic drama from Jacques Demy, set largely in the casinos of Nice, is a visually lovely but darkly realistic investigation into love and obsession. A bottle-blonde named Jackie (Jeanne Moreau) is at her blithe best as a gorgeous gambling addict, and Jean Fournier (Claude Mann) a young bank clerk drawn into her risky world. Featuring a mesmerizing score by Michel Legrand, Bay of Angels is among Demy’s most somber works.

      top of the page