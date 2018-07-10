Bay of Angels
FILM SCREENING
WHAT: Bay of Angels
WHEN: Tuesday, July 10, 2018 – 7pm-9pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: online registration required Eventbrite.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
In French with English subtitles
This precisely wrought, emotionally penetrating romantic drama from Jacques Demy, set largely in the casinos of Nice, is a visually lovely but darkly realistic investigation into love and obsession. A bottle-blonde named Jackie (Jeanne Moreau) is at her blithe best as a gorgeous gambling addict, and Jean Fournier (Claude Mann) a young bank clerk drawn into her risky world. Featuring a mesmerizing score by Michel Legrand, Bay of Angels is among Demy’s most somber works.