Jules and Jim
FILM SCREENING
WHAT: Jules and Jim
WHEN: Tuesday, June 22, 2018 – 7pm-9pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: online registration required Eventbrite.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
In French with English subtitles
In the carefree days before World War I, introverted Austrian author Jules (Oskar Werner) strikes up a friendship with the exuberant Frenchman Jim (Henri Serre). Both men fall for the impulsive and beautiful Catherine (Jeanne Moreau), but it’s Jules who wins her hand. After the war, Jim visits Jules, Catherine and their daughter in their Austrian home and discovers not only that his feelings for Catherine are unchanged, but also that they’re reciprocated.