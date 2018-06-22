 Skip to main content
Jules and Jim

FILM SCREENING

As part of the Film Series Forever Jeanne Moreau the Cultural Services of the French Embassy are pleased to announce the screening of Jules and Jim (Jules et Jim) by François Truffaut.
This event is organized by La Maison Française and TV5 Monde.

All you need to know...

WHAT: Jules and Jim

WHEN: Tuesday, June 22, 2018 – 7pm-9pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007

PRICE: Free admission

RESERVATION: online registration required Eventbrite.

ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

In French with English subtitles

In the carefree days before World War I, introverted Austrian author Jules (Oskar Werner) strikes up a friendship with the exuberant Frenchman Jim (Henri Serre). Both men fall for the impulsive and beautiful Catherine (Jeanne Moreau), but it’s Jules who wins her hand. After the war, Jim visits Jules, Catherine and their daughter in their Austrian home and discovers not only that his feelings for Catherine are unchanged, but also that they’re reciprocated.

