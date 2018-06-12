Elevator to the Gallows
FILM SCREENING
WHAT: Elevator to the Gallows
WHEN: Tuesday, June 12, 2018 – 7pm-9pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: online registration required Eventbrite.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
In French with English subtitles
Florence (Jeanne Moreau) is married to the wealthy arms dealer Simon Carala (Jean Wall), but is carrying on a torrid affair with one of her husband’s employees, Julien (Maurice Ronet). Julien daringly climbs into Simon’s office on a rope, kills him and leaves unnoticed. However, Julien accidentally leaves the rope at the crime scene and realizes he must retrieve it. On his way out, he becomes stuck in the building’s elevator. But he soon finds that his bad luck is just beginning.
A career touchstone for its director and female star, Elevator to the Gallows was an astonishing beginning to Louis Malle’s eclectic body of work, and it established Moreau as one of the most captivating actors ever to grace the screen, with a now legendary jazz score by Miles Davis.