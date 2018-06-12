 Skip to main content
Elevator to the Gallows

FILM SCREENING

As part of the Film Series Forever Jeanne Moreau the Cultural Services of the French Embassy are pleased to announce the screening of Elevator to the Gallows by Louis Malle.
This event is organized by La Maison Française and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy.

WHAT: Elevator to the Gallows

WHEN: Tuesday, June 12, 2018 – 7pm-9pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007

PRICE: Free admission

RESERVATION: online registration required Eventbrite.

ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

In French with English subtitles

Florence (Jeanne Moreau) is married to the wealthy arms dealer Simon Carala (Jean Wall), but is carrying on a torrid affair with one of her husband’s employees, Julien (Maurice Ronet). Julien daringly climbs into Simon’s office on a rope, kills him and leaves unnoticed. However, Julien accidentally leaves the rope at the crime scene and realizes he must retrieve it. On his way out, he becomes stuck in the building’s elevator. But he soon finds that his bad luck is just beginning.

A career touchstone for its director and female star, Elevator to the Gallows was an astonishing beginning to Louis Malle’s eclectic body of work, and it established Moreau as one of the most captivating actors ever to grace the screen, with a now legendary jazz score by Miles Davis.

