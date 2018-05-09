Telephone conversation between President Emmanuel Macron and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Elysée Palace, Paris - May 9, 2018

President Macron spoke today by phone with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The French President reaffirmed the terms of the statement by the French, British, and German heads of state and government, and reiterated France’s desire to continue implementing all aspects of the Iranian nuclear agreement. He emphasized the importance of Iran doing the same.

The President also spoke again about the project of engaging in broad discussions with all the concerned parties, taking the 2015 nuclear agreement as a starting point, to create a mutually beneficial framework on issues related to the development of Iran’s nuclear program after 2025, ballistic missile activities, and the main crises in the Middle East.

The French and Iranian Presidents agreed to pursue their common efforts vis-à-vis all concerned states with a view to continuing the implementation of the nuclear agreement and preserving regional stability. Their foreign ministers will meet to swiftly begin talks with that purpose in mind.