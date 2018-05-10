Syria - Rocket attack targeted against Israeli positions

Statement issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (May 10, 2018)

France expresses its grave concern following the firing of rockets against Israeli positions in the Golan Heights last night.

It reaffirms its unwavering attachment to Israel’s security and condemns any attempt to undermine it. It underscores the need for all parties to demonstrate restraint in order to avoid a dangerous escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

This is why, as President Macron announced, it notably calls for a negotiation with Iran to be initiated within a broader framework that will include its nuclear activities and its ballistic missile program as well as the search for a solution to the crises in the region.

In this respect, it reaffirms the urgent need to negotiate a political solution to the Syrian crisis, calls on Iran to refrain from any military provocation and cautions it against any temptation to seek regional hegemony. Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian will have an opportunity to discuss the matter with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, next week.