"Films on the Green" - New York, NY - June 1-September 6
From Parisian bistros to the vineyards of southern France, the 2018 Films on the Green lineup through a selection of 12 classic and contemporary French films explores the profound relationship between French culture and gastronomy, an integral part of France’s social fabric.
All films have English subtitles, except for the July 11th screening which has Spanish subtitles. Screenings begin at sunset.
Free and open to the public.
Music by WNYU and WHCS DJs prior to the screenings!
The 2018 Line-Up
JUNE 1 - SEPTEMBER 6
June 1 | Central Park
Le Grand Restaurant (Jacques Besnard)
June 8 | Washington Square Park
The Scent of Green Papaya (Tran Anh Hung)
June 15 | Washington Square Park
The Rules of the Game (Jean Renoir)
June 22 | Transmitter Park
La Bûche (Danièle Thompson)
June 29 | Transmitter Park
Garçon ! (Claude Sautet)
July 6 | Tompkins Square Park
Le Boucher (Claude Chabrol)
July 11 | J. Hood Wright Park
El Discreto Encanto de la Burguesía (Luis Buñuel)
July 13 | Tompkins Square Park
Romantics Anonymous (Jean-Pierre Améris)
July 20 | Riverside Park, Pier I
You Will Be My Son (Gilles LeGrand)
July 27 | Riverside Park, Pier I
Haute Cuisine (Christian Vincent)
September 1 | Fort Lee Community Center
Donkey Skin (Jacques Demy)
September 6 | Columbia University
The Grocer’s Son (Eric Guirado)