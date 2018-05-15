"Films on the Green" - New York, NY - June 1-September 6

Films on the Green is an annual, free, outdoor film festival in New York City organized by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy, the City of New York Parks & Recreation, and FACE Foundation.



From Parisian bistros to the vineyards of southern France, the 2018 Films on the Green lineup through a selection of 12 classic and contemporary French films explores the profound relationship between French culture and gastronomy, an integral part of France’s social fabric.

All films have English subtitles, except for the July 11th screening which has Spanish subtitles. Screenings begin at sunset.

Free and open to the public.

Music by WNYU and WHCS DJs prior to the screenings!

The 2018 Line-Up

JUNE 1 - SEPTEMBER 6

June 1 | Central Park

Le Grand Restaurant (Jacques Besnard)

June 8 | Washington Square Park

The Scent of Green Papaya (Tran Anh Hung)

June 15 | Washington Square Park

The Rules of the Game (Jean Renoir)

June 22 | Transmitter Park

La Bûche (Danièle Thompson)

June 29 | Transmitter Park

Garçon ! (Claude Sautet)

July 6 | Tompkins Square Park

Le Boucher (Claude Chabrol)

July 11 | J. Hood Wright Park

El Discreto Encanto de la Burguesía (Luis Buñuel)

July 13 | Tompkins Square Park

Romantics Anonymous (Jean-Pierre Améris)

July 20 | Riverside Park, Pier I

You Will Be My Son (Gilles LeGrand)

July 27 | Riverside Park, Pier I

Haute Cuisine (Christian Vincent)

September 1 | Fort Lee Community Center

Donkey Skin (Jacques Demy)

September 6 | Columbia University

The Grocer’s Son (Eric Guirado)