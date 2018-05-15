 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. L’Ambassade
  3. Offres d’emploi
  4. Internship at the Cultural Services of the Embassy of France

Internship at the Cultural Services of the Embassy of France

Published on 15 mai 2018
This position is for 2 to 6 months and available for a student enrolled full-time in an American University

Internship position at the Cultural Services of the Embassy of France in Washington, D.C.
Start Date : September 4, 2018 (can be flexible).
Please note that we cannot accept candidates who have already graduated, high school students or students with visa restrictions.
Deadline for application : June 18, 2018.
If you wish to apply, please send the following documents (in word or pdf) to culture.washington-amba@diplomatie.gouv.fr
1. Brief cover letter (in French)
2. Resume/Curriculum Vitae (in English or French)

Internship at the Cultural Services of the Embassy of France in Washington, D.C.
      haut de la page