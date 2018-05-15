Internship at the Cultural Services of the Embassy of France

This position is for 2 to 6 months and available for a student enrolled full-time in an American University

Internship position at the Cultural Services of the Embassy of France in Washington, D.C.

Start Date : September 4, 2018 (can be flexible).

Please note that we cannot accept candidates who have already graduated, high school students or students with visa restrictions.

Deadline for application : June 18, 2018.

If you wish to apply, please send the following documents (in word or pdf) to culture.washington-amba@diplomatie.gouv.fr

1. Brief cover letter (in French)

2. Resume/Curriculum Vitae (in English or French)