President Emmanuel Macron expresses France’s deep concern over the situation in Gaza, Jerusalem and the Palestinian cities.

Conversations with Palestinian Authority President M. Abbas, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Israeli Prime Minister B. Netanyahu

Statement by the Presidency of the Republic (Elysée Palace, Paris - May 14, 2018)

On Monday, May 14, President Emmanuel Macron spoke to King Abdullah II of Jordan – custodian, according to tradition, of the holy sites of Jerusalem – and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. On Tuesday, May 15, he will talk to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The French President expressed France’s deep concern over the situation in Gaza, Jerusalem and the Palestinian cities. He deplored the large number of Palestinian civilian casualties in Gaza today and in recent weeks. He condemned the Israeli armed forces’ violence against the demonstrators. He called for restraint and de-escalation by all those responsible and stressed the need for demonstrations in the coming days to remain peaceful.

In the special context of the 70th anniversary of Israel’s independence and the commemoration of exile for many Palestinian families, the French President reiterated France’s disapproval of the American decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem. Jerusalem’s status can be determined only between the parties, in a negotiated framework under the aegis of the international community.

President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the Palestinians’ right to peace and security. He reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security and the steadfast French position of support for a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side within secure and recognized borders.

He will remain fully focused on the situation in the coming days and weeks.