Soil Health Practices: Common Ground on Experience and Knowledge
PANEL DISCUSSION
WHAT: Soil Health Practices: Common Ground on Experience and Knowledge
WHEN: Tuesday June 19, 2018 – 8:30am - 1pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: Mandatory and by invitation only. If you are interested, please contact zachary.ammerman@dgtresor.gouv.fr .
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
Program
8:30 am: Welcome and coffee
9:00 am: Beginning of Event
‐ Opening remarks
‐ An example of actions to promote the improvements of soil health: 4 per 1000, Paul Luu.
Two roundtables will constitute the core of the exchanges. They will be moderated by Betsy Taylor, from Breakthrough Strategies and Solutions.
Roundtable on how to link scientific knowledge and soil health improvement policy development. Participants:
- Rattan Lal (The Ohio State University)
- Bianca Moebius-Clune (USDA-NRCS)
- Murielle Trouillet (French Agriculture Ministry)
- Deborah Bossio (The Nature Conservancy)
Roundtable on local development and implementation of healthy soils programs and policies. Participants:
- Jenny Lester Moffitt (California Department of Food and Agriculture)
- Tobias Baedeker (World Bank)
- Gabrielle Bastien (Regeneration Canada)
- Andre Leu (IFOAM)
‐ Summation, Betsy Taylor (Breakthrough Strategies and Solutions)
‐ Closing remarks by Gérard Araud, Ambassador of France to the United States