Pop-up exhibition and artist talk featuring Chloe Bensahel

All you need to know... WHAT: #SoftPower – Textile Interventions WHEN: Tuesday June 12, 2018 – 9am-11pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

Opening remarks by Camille Ann Weber, contemporary textile art curator at the Textile Museum in Washington, D.C.

From Berber carpets with embedded codes to the invention of the world wide “web,” textiles have long been at the heart of how different communities empower themselves. Chloe Bensahel builds on this legacy of care in her own work, every stitch, row, and gesture an ode to softness, as she speaks to the complex construction of cultural narrative. Drawing on the extensive archives of the Textile Museum of Washington DC, join us in hosting Bensahel and her work for a discussion on past and present iterations of textile interventions.

About the Artist: Chloe BENSAHEL blends traditional craft and multimedia to create large-scale installations that highlight the historical and contextual stories linked to materials. Born into a Jewish-Moroccan family in France and later a French immigrant in the U.S., Bensahel’s work is inseparable from her own life experience and advocates for more multi-layered definitions of individual and collective identities. Trained in textiles at Parsons the New School for Design, Bensahel has also worked for artists Sheila Hicks and Jun Tomita, and is currently a fellow at the Halcyon Arts Lab in Washington DC.

Breakfast and coffee provided by Maison Kayser.

This event is presented by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy, in partnership with By The People and Halcyon Arts Lab. By The People is an inaugural arts and dialogue festival featuring performances, original art installations, important conversations and an augmented reality art hunt – all supporting the founding principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.