France and Germany regret the decisions taken unilaterally by the U.S. authorities to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Joint declaration by Ministers Le Drian, Lemaire and Almaier (Paris - May 31, 2018)

In line with the statement made by the European Commission, France and Germany regret the decisions taken unilaterally by the U.S. authorities.

As announced by the European Commission, we will take all appropriate measures and respond accordingly.

France and Germany will continue their close and trusted cooperation on this matter.

