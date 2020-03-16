We are very sorry. The page you are looking for does not exist.
TOP STORIES
-
European solidarity in the face of Covid-19
The European Union has already taken measures and efforts are continuing both at European level (...)
-
COVID-19 - "Ending violent conflicts in eastern Ukraine in the face of (...)
Joint statement by the French and German Ministers of Foreign Affairs (...)
-
Extraordinary G20 Leaders’ Summit Statement on COVID-19
March 26, 2020
-
Covid-19 - G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting held by videoconference under the (...)
Statement issued by Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign (...)
-
#Covid-19
The Ambassador of France to the United States, Philippe Etienne, addresses (...)
-
Introduction of a web solution to help French citizens in difficulty around (...)
Press release by the Minister of State, attached to the Minister for Europe (...)
-
China – Medical cargo shipment for use in hospital facilities in Wuhan and (...)
Communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - (...)
-
Francophonie Festival 2020
Since 2001, more than 40 embassies and partners have invited you to (...)
-
EU nations call on Syria and its supporters to end offensive in Idlib and (...)
Joint article by 14 European foreign ministers published in the daily (...)
-
Address by President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron on the COVID-19 (...)
Elysée Palace, Paris - March 16, 2020
Contact Us
Embassy of France
in the U.S.
4101 Reservoir Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
☎(202) 944-6000
in the U.S.
4101 Reservoir Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
☎(202) 944-6000
• For all inquiries regarding VISAS FOR FRANCE, please call +1 (212) 784-6157 or +1 (347) 252-3055.
• Click HERE to contact the Consulate serving your state.
• For all other topics, click HERE and send us a message!
• Click HERE to contact the Consulate serving your state.
• For all other topics, click HERE and send us a message!
Subscribe
Thank you for signing up!
You will shortly receive an email inviting you to confirm your subscription(s).
You will shortly receive an email inviting you to confirm your subscription(s).