DC Swim Week 2018 - Summer Showroom Pop UP

SOCIAL EVENT

Join us at the DC’s premier summertime fashion pop up party as we kick off DC Swim Week.
This event is organized by Events.BKE.

WHEN: Thursday, July 26, 2018 – 5:30pm - 10:30pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007

PRICE: VIP lounge Access (Red carpet reception from 5:30pm with a complimentary glass of champagne): $30
- General Admission (Doors open at 7:00pm): $20

RESERVATION: Online Eventbrite registration required.

ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase. The event is strictly 21+.

2018 season of the DC Swim Week has been slated to take off from July 26 to 28, and will not only be showcasing the spring/summer 2019 swimwear collections from different designers worldwide but a Showroom style Pop pop as well. Designers, retailers, brands and boutiques are expected to showcase their products. DC Swim Week recognizes both local and international brands, in a bid to inspire and improve lifestyle, convenience, as well as luxury and trade-based relationships in Washington, D.C.

Event Details:

  • Doors open at 5:30pm (VIP Access)
  • VIP/champagne Lounge Red Carpet reception — 5:30-7:30pm
  • General admission at 7:30pm
  • Shopping Extrazanga and live experience stations throughout out the event
  • Special Art Exhibition featuring renowned local Artist Bijan Rashedi
  • DJ and live performances
  • Photo ops with DCSW #Swimsquad models
