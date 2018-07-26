DC Swim Week 2018 - Summer Showroom Pop UP
SOCIAL EVENT
WHAT: DC Swim Week 2018 - Summer Showroom Pop UP
WHEN: Thursday, July 26, 2018 – 5:30pm - 10:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: VIP lounge Access (Red carpet reception from 5:30pm with a complimentary glass of champagne): $30
- General Admission (Doors open at 7:00pm): $20
RESERVATION: Online Eventbrite registration required.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase. The event is strictly 21+.
2018 season of the DC Swim Week has been slated to take off from July 26 to 28, and will not only be showcasing the spring/summer 2019 swimwear collections from different designers worldwide but a Showroom style Pop pop as well. Designers, retailers, brands and boutiques are expected to showcase their products. DC Swim Week recognizes both local and international brands, in a bid to inspire and improve lifestyle, convenience, as well as luxury and trade-based relationships in Washington, D.C.
Event Details:
- Doors open at 5:30pm (VIP Access)
- VIP/champagne Lounge Red Carpet reception — 5:30-7:30pm
- General admission at 7:30pm
- Shopping Extrazanga and live experience stations throughout out the event
- Special Art Exhibition featuring renowned local Artist Bijan Rashedi
- DJ and live performances
- Photo ops with DCSW #Swimsquad models