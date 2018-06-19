Festival "Films on the Lake 2018" - Chicago, IL - June 21-Sept. 7

Films on the Lake is a free outdoor French film festival produced annually in Chicago parks by the Cultural Service at the Consulate General of France in Chicago as part of the Chicago Park District’s Movies in the Parks.

There is music and song in the air this summer through a selection of five classic and contemporary French movies presented in various parks and neighborhoods, with a concert or DJ set prior to each screening.

Movies in the Parks is presented by Bank of America. Films on the Lake is made possible thanks to the generous support of our official sponsors Kids Trail, TV5MONDE, and Blue Foundation with additional support from local community partners.

Free and open to the public | Films in French with English subtitles

2018 French movies line-up

JUNE 21

Donkey Skin (Peau d’âne)

Directed by Jacques Demy, 1970, 1h31

With Catherine Deneuve, Jean Marais

A young princess in a faraway land (an ultra-radiant Deneuve) must flee from the sinister designs of her father the king (Marais), taking along only her fairy godmother (Seyrig) and the skin of her father’s magical donkey. Catherine Deneuve, Jacques Demy, and Michel Legrand, the star, director, and composer of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and The Young Girls of Rochefort reunited for this charming fantasy, one of the most extravagant of all film musicals. A dazzler, an entrancingly beautiful film done with charm, delicacy, taste and high imagination.

7:30 pm | Concert by DJ Creature Island

8:30 pm | Film Screening

Osterman Beach Park

4600 North Lake Shore Drive

Chicago, IL 60640

JULY 6

Love Songs (Les Chansons d’amour)

Directed by Christophe Honoré, 2007, 1h50

With Louis Garrel, Ludivine Sagnier and Clotilde Hesme

A dazzling modern-day musical set in the vibrant streets of Paris, Love Songs follows the romantic fortunes of a diverse group of young city dwellers. Keenly attuned to the complications of romance in the twenty-first century, it is sweetly earnest but witty, romantic yet realistic: a perfect picture of the ups and downs of love and loss, set to sophisticated French pop music.

7:30 pm | Concert by DJ Creature Island

8:30 pm | Film Screening

Holstein Park

2200 N Oakley Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

JULY 29

The Chorus (Les Choristes)

Directed by Christophe Barratier, 2004, 1h37

With Gérard Jugnot, François Berléand

When music teacher Clément Mathieu takes a job at a school for troubled boys in 1949 France, he is unprepared for the depressing atmosphere and harsh discipline. As disciplinary problems are rampant, the strict old headmaster’s policies are questioned and are met with clash. Using unconventional teaching methods, Mathieu sparks passion and interest with music in his troubled students, determined to change their lives.

7:15 pm | Concert by The Mariachi Institute of Chicago

8:15 pm | Film Screening

Dvorak Park

1119 W Cullerton St

Chicago, IL 60608

AUGUST 23

Elevator to the Gallows (Ascenseur pour l’échafaud)

Directed by Louis Malle, 1958, 1h31

With Jeanne Moreau, Maurice Ronet

Taking place over the course of one restless Paris night, Louis Malle’s richly atmospheric crime thriller stars Jeanne Moreau and Maurice Ronet as lovers whose plan to murder her husband (his boss) goes awry, setting off a chain of events that seals their fate. Miles Davis’ pioneering jazz score is rightly famous, capturing the film’s exhilarating, recklessness and mournful moods of this early entry to the French New Wave movement.

7:00 pm | Concert by LOLO IRVING – The Woman with the Horn

8:00 pm | Film Screening

Washington Park

5200 S Hyde Park Blvd

Chicago, IL 60615

SEPTEMBER 7

The King and the Mockingbird (Le roi et l’oiseau)

Directed by Paul Grimault, 1980, 1h23

With Jean Martin, Pascal Mazzotti

Based on a fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen and written by poet and screenwriter Jacques Prévert, this classic hand-drawn animation follows a chimney sweep and shepherdess on the run from a tyrannical king. Marvelously colorful, The King and the Mockingbird is a delightful adventure story for children, a devilish political satire for adults, and a masterpiece of tremendous beauty for all.

7:00 pm | Concert by DJ Maxime Bonnard

8:00 pm | Film Screening

Winnemac Park

5100 N Leavitt St

Chicago, IL 60625