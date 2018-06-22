"France will continue to seek solutions to the crises that have led to the displacement of civilian population."

Official statement from the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs (June 20, 2018)

UN – World Refugee Day (June 20, 2018)

On this World Refugee Day, France wants to reaffirm its commitment to the tens of thousands of people worldwide who have been forced into exile, as well as the countries and organizations that help them.

In accordance with the French President’s commitments, France is shouldering its share of the responsibility to take in refugees. The French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons (OFPRA) is working in Europe and in third countries to resettle or relocate refugees. Several projects have been undertaken in Africa and the Middle East in recent years, and human rights workers have been sent to Spain. As part of reforms to the EU’s migration policy, France will continue to advocate for the establishment of an actual European Asylum Office in order to accelerate and harmonize procedures and institute an effective system of solidarity among member states. It will also maintain its support for the High Commissioner for Refugees (HCR) – we applaud its commitment and effectiveness under the most difficult circumstances.

France will continue to seek solutions to the crises that have led to the displacement of civilian populations. It will continue its commitment to strengthen the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law in all circumstances. It will pay close attention to all initiatives that can be carried out to assist refugees who are fleeing armed conflicts, or who are victims of persecution or threats due to their political opinions, their membership in a religious or ethnic minority or social group, or as a result of their sexual orientation