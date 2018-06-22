France regrets the United States’ decision to withdraw from the UN’s Human Rights Council.

Official statement from the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs

France regrets the United States’ decision, announced yesterday, to withdraw from the UN’s Human Rights Council.

The United States made a leading contribution to building an international system to protect human rights after WWII. It played a crucial role in the adoption of many founding texts, in particular the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, whose 66th anniversary we celebrate this year. We therefore hope that the United States will reconsider its decision.

France reiterates its commitment to the UN bodies, and especially the Human Rights Council, which is the most active international forum promoting human rights in numerous countries. France itself is a candidate for a new term on the Human Rights Council for the period of 2021-2023.