Delightful evening of dancing at our French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris with Viennese Waltz, Tango, and Salsa lessons followed by a night of dancing.

This event is organized by International Club of DC.

All you need to know... WHAT: Dance Soiree in Paris with Vienne Walts, Tango and Salsa Lessons WHEN: Friday June 29, 2018 – 7pm - 10:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007 PRICE: 7PM: Admission Gatsby Soiree $30

8:30PM: Admission Gatsby Dance Soiree $25 RESERVATION: Yes. Online registration required. Internationalclubdc.com ADD. INFOS: All attendees must be 21 and over. Strictly no exceptions. IDs will be checked and validated by Embassy security. Street parking.

Join us on your own or with friends for an evening of music, French wine, Parisian desserts & dancing! Even if you’ve never danced before, let us show you how to dance the Tango, Viennese Waltz, & Salsa followed by an evening of dancing in the French Embassy ballroom as you meet ICDC members and make new friends.

Attend on your own or with friends as a dance partner or prior dance experience are not needed to attend! French wine & desserts will be available for purchase at the cash bar. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to enjoy a night of dancing at the French Embassy as you meet other ICDC Members!

Please note that dinner is not served at the event and instead delectable French desserts will be available for purchase (please bring cash). Please plan to have dinner before or after the event.

The event is structured as an informal dance soiree to meet, network, and socialize with ICDC members as you enjoy an evening of dancing at the French Embassy. As such kindly note that the event is not presented as a seated event and we kindly ask for your patience and understanding while we work with our event partners to present you a wonderful evening.

7:00 PM Admission commences

⋄ Viennese Waltz Dance Lesson

⋄Tango dance lesson

⋄ Salsa dance lesson

8:30 PM Dance Party

Dance the night away to a mix of ballroom, Latin music, and other recorded dance music. This is a wonderful opportunity to practice your dancing and socialize with other attendees. The instructor will be on hand to give you advice and answer your questions.

10:30 PM Evening concludes