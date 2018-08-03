Join us for a delightful evening of dancing at our French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris with Viennese Waltz, Tango, and Salsa lessons followed by a night of dancing.

This event is organized by The International Club of DC.

All you need to know... WHAT: Dance Soiree in Paris WHEN: Friday, August 3, 2018 – 7pm-10:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: ‐ 7pm - Admission Dance Soiree in Paris with lessons: $30

‐ 8:30pm - Admission Dance Soiree in Paris: $25 RESERVATION: Online registration required on International Club of DC ADD. INFOS: All attendees must be 21 and over. Strictly no exceptions. IDs will be checked and validated by Embassy security. Street parking.

Attend on your own or with friends as a dance partner or prior dance experience are not needed to attend! French wine & desserts will be available for purchase at the cash bar. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to enjoy a night of dancing at the French Embassy as you meet other ICDC Members!

Please note that dinner is not served at the event and instead delectable French desserts will be available for purchase (please bring cash). Please plan to have dinner before or after the event.

The event is structured as an informal dance soiree to meet, network, and socialize with ICDC members as you enjoy an evening of dancing at the French Embassy. As such kindly note that the event is not presented as a seated event and we kindly ask for your patience and understanding while we work with our event partners to present you a wonderful evening.

7pm - Admission commences

⋄ Viennese Waltz Dance Lesson

⋄ Tango dance lesson

⋄ Salsa dance lesson

8:30pm - Dance Party (starting time approximate, and after the dance lessons)

Dance the night away to a mix of ballroom dance music with a selection of Latin music for added variety. This is a wonderful opportunity to practice your dancing and socialize with other attendees. Recorded music will be played for a night of dancing.

10:30pm - Evening concludes with the cash bar closing at 10:15pm.