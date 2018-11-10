Gil Marsalla & Directo Productions present FORMIDABLE! The Aznavour tribute, starring the internationally acclaimed Jules Grison.

All you need to know... WHAT: FORMIDABLE! The Aznavour tribute WHEN: Saturday, November 10, 2018 - 8pm-10:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: General admission: $65 +taxes. Seating is on a first come first served basis. RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite. ADD. INFOS: NO ONE WILL BE ADMITTED WITHOUT RESERVATION OR PROPER ID.

Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time, doors will be closed at 8pm sharp.

New Security Rules: A reservation on Eventbrite is mandatory, attendees must have a Government issued photo ID in order to enter the Embassy.

During his 70 years long career, Charles Aznavour has written more than 800 songs. He has recorded more than 1200 songs and sung them in a variety of different languages. In total, this artist counts more 180 million records sold around the world, and is considered as one of the most famous world musical legends of our time - alongside the likes of Edith Piaf and Jacques Brel.

Formidable ! Aznavour performed by the internationally acclaimed Jules Grison, was created in honour of Charles Aznavour, takes us back to the time of "La Bohême" through his most powerful, memorable and iconic songs, we are told the incredible story of his life.

With the help of images and videos projected on the stage back drop, beautifully arranged, original production make this musical the most wonderful tribute ever dedicated to the career of the artist Charles Aznavour.

”After having produced more than 400 shows in 33 countries with the musical Piaf! The Show, there was always a nagging question that surfaced time and time again when we spoke to audiences. “Why not do a musical based on the life of Charles Aznavour ?” So, bearing in mind the fact the Charles Aznavour is as famous around the world as, for example, Edith Piaf, the idea started to form in my mind around the concept of a show in his honour.

However, this would be impossible without his blessing. For this reason, Jules Grison and myself left for New York on October 15, 2016, heading for Charles Aznavour’s Madison Square Gardens show, to meet him during his final tour and discuss the possibility of realizing this project. Graciously acknowledging our reputation internationally, and fired by his passion to reach younger generations of music fans, he gave us his permission to go ahead with the project. From that day on, we have worked tirelessly to produce a show worthy of the man himself and the icon he represents to this day ”.

Gil Marsalla

Website: http://www.formidable-aznavour.com/fr

Official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/formidableaznavour

Contact production: g.marsalla@directoproductions.com

