The Goddesses of Food
FILM SCREENING
WHAT: The Goddesses of Food
WHEN: Saturday, July 21, 2018 – 6:30pm - 8pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: 14$ per ticket
RESERVATION: Online registration required on squareup.com.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
The Goddesses of Food / À la recherche des femmes chefs by Vérane Frédiani
2016 – France – 90 min
July 21 | 6:30 p.m.
In French, Chinese, English and Spanish with English subtitles
In the male dominated food universe, discover the women changing the game on all levels. Presenting the best female chefs, including multi Michelin star chefs Dominique Crenn and Barbara Lync, and introducing rising new stars and those making incredible food in all corners of the world. A global journey exploring the female strength in gastronomy. Prominent chefs and journalists investigate on what holds women chefs back in the modern mediated world of cuisine and what needs to be done to change the way women in the food industry are viewed.
This screening is organized in partnership with Film Fest DC +
Tickets are $14 and must be purchased in advance