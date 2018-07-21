 Skip to main content
The Goddesses of Food

FILM SCREENING

In the male dominated food universe, discover the women changing the game on all levels. A global journey exploring the female strength in gastronomy.
This event is organized by Film Fest DC +and the Cultural services of the Embassy of France.

The Goddesses of Food / À la recherche des femmes chefs by Vérane Frédiani
2016 – France – 90 min
July 21 | 6:30 p.m.
In French, Chinese, English and Spanish with English subtitles

In the male dominated food universe, discover the women changing the game on all levels. Presenting the best female chefs, including multi Michelin star chefs Dominique Crenn and Barbara Lync, and introducing rising new stars and those making incredible food in all corners of the world. A global journey exploring the female strength in gastronomy. Prominent chefs and journalists investigate on what holds women chefs back in the modern mediated world of cuisine and what needs to be done to change the way women in the food industry are viewed.

This screening is organized in partnership with Film Fest DC +

Tickets are $14 and must be purchased in advance

