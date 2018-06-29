Southwestern Syria: France is calling on Russia to enforce the commitments it agreed to on the cease-fire.

Statement issued by the ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs about the situation in the southwest of the country

France is extremely concerned by the offensive conducted by the Syrian regime and its backers in southwestern Syria, especially around the city of Deraa, in violation of the de-escalation agreement that is supposed to guarantee the stability of this area. These attacks create a risk of escalation and regional destabilization.

We are especially attentive to the humanitarian consequences of this offensive on the civilian population and to attacks on medical and healthcare infrastructures, which constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law. These operations forced nearly 45,000 people to flee. These latest displaced persons join nearly a million people displaced by the conflict since early 2018. This is the largest movement of displaced persons since the beginning of a conflict that has already forced more than half of all Syrians to leave their homes.

That is why France is calling on Russia to enforce the commitments it agreed to on the cease-fire in southwestern Syria.

The latest events underscore the urgent need to establish a credible political process under the auspices of the UN and in accordance with Security Council resolution 2254, allowing the Syrian parties and main international stakeholders to agree on the parameters for sustainably ending the crisis. To that end, France supports the efforts of the UN special envoy to establish a constitutional committee and to create the necessary convergences within the international community.