France-Uruguay at La Maison Française - July 6, 10am

Uruguay and France will face off in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-final on Friday, July 6, 2018.

Show your passion and come out to support Les Bleus from 10am to 12pm at La Maison Française.

The match will be broadcast live on our big screen.

Doors will open at 9:30am.

Le Café Descartes will propose a large array of breakfast delicacies before the game, at the halftime and at the end.

Our friends from Uruguay are more than welcome to join us and let the best team win!

Remember: the World Cup only comes around once every four years you certainly don’t want to miss it!

FREE BUT MANDATORY REGISTRATION HERE