Viva Tech Conference Held in Paris

From May 24 to 26, the city of Paris hosted the third annual VivaTech Summit. A French-led initiative, VivaTech exemplifies France’s determination to be the European destination for technological innovation and startup investment.

Founded in 2016, by Publicis Groupe and Groupe Les Echos, VivaTech is an international gathering of academics, startups, and global leaders in technology. This year’s gathering brought more than 100,000 attendees from 125 countries around the world.

Each year, VivaTech features a combination of speeches, interactive workshops, and exhibitions that commemorate the technology’s positive role in society. While the first two days of the summit were reserved for industry professionals, the last day the general public was invited to witness firsthand the technological breakthroughs being made around the world. Some highlights from this year’s summit include a session on the CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology that can potentially help cure cancer and other deadly diseases, Softbank’s Pepper robot that is programmed to hold conversations and give out hugs, and LNC Therapeutic’s pill that aims to cure obesity.

Speaking on the power of technology, guest speaker, President Emmanuel Macron, addressed three major concepts: France, Africa, and ’Tech for Good.’ President Macron highlighted France’s role as the "new gateway to Europe" and expressed his support for reforms that accelerate technological innovation and investment in France. President Macron also acknowledged the importance of Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s attendance at VivaTech, as it reflects French and African cooperation in the investment of digital technology within the African continent. President Macron concluded by reiterating that technology is best when it is for the "greater good of society."

Other notable speakers from this year’s summit include keynote speaker Satya Nadella (CEO/Microsoft), Mark Zuckerberg (Founder, Chairman, and CEO/Facebook), Ginni Rometty (Chairman, President, and CEO/IMB), and Dara Khorsrowshahi (CEO/Uber).

In addition to the numerous sessions conducted by pioneers of the tech industry, a major component of the summit included ’Labs.’ Unique to VivaTech, Labs break barriers by affording grassroot tech organizations the opportunity to collaborate and network with global leaders, and showcase new creations to the tech ecosystem. It also provides investors and established industries the chance to witness new trends and work with emerging talent.

Pop’n link, a start-up focused on creating a connected lifestyle for users through technology, was one of the 9,000 startups to participate this year. Based in both the US and France, this start-up represents the French-American cooperation that extends into the technological ecosystem. Furthermore, the presence of Pop’n link and the other start-ups at VivaTech represents France’s dedication to cooperating with others to introduce innovation and technology into the country.

VivaTech follows continuous efforts made by the French government to encourage startup investment in france. With a annual budget of 200 million euros, La French Tech, France’s official tech initiative, is committed to the development of private startups in France.

Visit vivatechnology.com to see other highlights from this year’s summit and keep updated on the 2019 edition. ◣