From the Ambassador’s Desk

This month, France and the United States both celebrated our national holidays, making it a particularly festive month for French people and lovers of France in the U.S. The French and American people are connected by our shared commitment to democracy and liberty. As some of the world’s first representative republics, we celebrate our history with enthusiasm.

In spite of our disagreements on trade issues in recent months, our bonds continue to strengthen in many areas. French companies create almost 700,000 jobs in the United States. French and American companies alike shared their innovations at this year’s VivaTech conference in May, which was held for this first time this year in Paris. And American companies are investing in France: UPS’ recently announced $100 Million Advanced Technology hub in Paris is just one example.

This summer has also been a high point for sports fans. Supporters of the French national soccer team gathered around the world to support our team in the FIFA World Cup. In Washington, D.C., we had our own Embassy World Cup, where the Embassy's team met international colleagues in convivial competition. French fans won't have to wait long to cheer their team again, whether it be during the Tour de France, still under way, the Gay Games or the Women's Under-20 World Cup in August, or next year's Women's World Cup, all held in France.

Looking forward to the fall, France will organize in November the first Paris Peace Forum to bring leaders from around the world together to address the conflicts of today’s world. Inspired by the COP 21 model, the Paris Peace Forum will be an opportunity to discuss and debate five key issues: peace and security, environment, development, digital and new technologies, and inclusive economy, with special emphasis on civil society initiatives.