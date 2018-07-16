Charlotte Gainsbourg - Los Angeles, CA - July 20, 2018

The French singer and actress will perform at the Fonda Theater and promote her latest album Rest.

For one day only the critically acclaimed French singer and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg is coming to The Fonda Theater in Los Angeles on July 20!

The French singer and actress made her early debut into the music world at 13 years old when she recorded and sang with her father Serge Gainsbourg. Since her debut, she has released four albums: 5:55, IRM, Stage Whisper, and Rest.

The Fonda Theater concert is part of her tour for her latest album Rest. The album, released this last November, was produced by French electronic musician Sebastian and features collaborations with Paul McCartney, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Owen Pallett, and Connan Mockasin. Gainsbourg directed music videos for two singles included in the album: “Rest” and “Deadly Valentine.”

She has collaborated with a variety of producers and songwriters and is constantly changing her style. For example, after releasing 5:55 in 2006, Gainsbourg collaborated with American songwriter Beck to create an electronic mixed with African drum for her album IRM.

In addition to her music career, Gainsbourg has appeared in several films and has received the Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Award and the César Award for her roles.

WHEN

Friday, July 20, 2018

WHERE

The Fonda Theater

6126 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

INFO & TICKETS HERE